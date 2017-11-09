HomeNews

100 confirmed to attend Auckland HR event

by |
100+ HR leaders will gather at the Langham Hotel in Auckland on Tuesday 21 November to discuss the most relevant and complex areas of HR leadership.

The conference will bring together industry experts and thought-leaders from some of New Zealand’s most prominent organisations, including Vodafone NZ and Southern Cross Health Society. Speakers will provide delegates with insights into topics like building a business case for HR investment, HR technology strategies and winning over change-resistant employees.

The full conference agenda is available here.

There are a limited number of seats left at the conference - HRD readers interested in attending are encouraged to book their seats now to avoid disappointment. Significant discounts of up to $750 are available for those who book a Dual Pass (two delegates) or a Team Pass (three delegates).

The National HR Summit New Zealand will be held at the Langham Hotel, Auckland on Tuesday 21 November.
 
MOST DISCUSSED
Performance reviews losing popularity

A new survey shows a third of Kiwi companies don’t think ann ... read more

The worst thing HR can do in a difficult conversation

They’re part and parcel of being in HR but getting it wrong ... read more

How to reduce the risk of ‘psychological injury’

We talk to three experts about initiatives to improve mental ... read more

YOUR COMMENT

HRD Forum is the place for positive industry interaction and welcomes your professional and informed opinion.

Name (required)
Comment (required)
By submitting, I agree to the Terms & Conditions

HRD TV

HRD TV

Employees with disabilities are frequently overlooked when i ... play

MOST READ

LATEST NEWS

Copyright © 2017 Key Media Pty Ltd