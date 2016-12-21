HomeNews

A Christmas message…

by |
As another year draws to a close, the team at HRM New Zealand would like to say a heartfelt thanks to anyone who has offered contributions, accepted interviews or even just opened our newsletters over the past 12 months.

From Rotorua-based TV stars to Kiwi-favourite Trade Me, HRM has covered all of New Zealand’s HR happenings and has featured countless interviews with some of the country’s most eminent industry figures. We plan to bring you more of the same – and better – in 2017!

Have a happy and safe Christmas and New Year, with warm wishes from the HRM team.
 
MOST DISCUSSED
Performance reviews losing popularity

A new survey shows a third of Kiwi companies don’t think ann ... read more

The worst thing HR can do in a difficult conversation

They’re part and parcel of being in HR but getting it wrong ... read more

How to reduce the risk of ‘psychological injury’

We talk to three experts about initiatives to improve mental ... read more

YOUR COMMENT

HRM Online forum is the place for positive industry interaction and welcomes your professional and informed opinion.

Name (required)
Comment (required)
By submitting, I agree to the Terms & Conditions

HRM ONLINE TV

HRM ONLINE TV

A leading expert in the area of diversity and inclusion says ... play

MOST READ

LATEST NEWS

Copyright © 2016 Key Media Pty Ltd