AI set to revolutionise world of work

Organisations are being advised to prepare their employees for the increasing presence of AI after one new study revealed the technology is set to revolutionise the world of work.
Research from recruitment firm Hays
suggests automation will soon lead employees to talk to chat-bots on a regular basis, work with an intelligent assistant and augment their roles with various AI systems.
“Many of us think nothing of speaking into a device and asking it to add an item to a shopping list or play a song we cannot remember the title of,” says Nick Deligiannis, managing director of Hays
in Australia & New Zealand. “Now, AI is set to make a big impact in the world of work.”
A recent survey from Deloitte
also supports the suggestion that AI will become increasingly common over the next few years. In fact, of the 10,400 respondents from 140 countries, 38 per cent said they already use AI in their workplace and 62 per cent said they expect to do so next year.
One third also said they expect their jobs will be augmented by AI in the future.
However, as much as AI has the power to streamline processes, the Hays
Journal suggests the technology could also bring challenges – primarily, the need to upskill workers in digital literacy and the high cost of implementing such advanced systems.
Deligiannis outlined five years in which AI can initially seep into workers’ daily work routines:
No more repetitive tasks
Because repetitive tasks can be automated, workers free up valuable time and can focus on other areas of their role.
Self service
Machine learning chat-bots that recognise speech and text-based conversation will be used to respond to HR queries from workers.
Intelligent assistants
These help process large amounts of data for more and better information. Employees, then, could make more informed decisions.
Learning and development
Algorithms could identify an employee’s area of learning and where their skills could be strengthened.
Passive jobseekers
Employers can tap potential talent even when they are not actively seeking jobs by using their online behaviour.
“The use of AI for internal communication is definitely on the rise and this is where we expect people to see the greatest initial impact of AI systems in their daily jobs,” Deligiannis said.
