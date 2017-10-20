Amazon boss resigns after workplace harassment scandal

Amazon
Studios and Prime Video Global Content head Roy Price has resigned following allegations of sexual harassment from a producer.
Price was accused by former producer Isa Dick Hackett, who worked on the series The Man in the High Castle and Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams.
Hacket said her experience with Price, which allegedly took place in 2015, was “shocking and surreal.” Hackett claimed that Price repeatedly and persistently propositioned her inside a taxi after a show at the San Diego Comic-Con and allegedly continued to harass her at a party afterward.
Hacket reported the incident to Amazon
executives who launched an investigation.
In an internal email leaked to the media, a senior leader at Amazon
urged staff to report sexual harassment to the company human resources department.
"Amazon
does not tolerate harassment or abuse of our employees or our business partners” the email said.
"I'd like to emphasise, that at any time, if you have any concerns related to harassment or abuse at Amazon
, please immediately report the incident to your manager, your HR business partner, the legal department, or the Amazon
Ethics Hotline.”
The scandal comes hot on the heels of the increasingly disturbing workplace sexual harassment claims coming to light in the Harvey Weinstein saga.