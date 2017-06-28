HomeNews

APAC HR Report: 48 hours left to win

by |
HRD’s third annual Asia Pacific HR Report survey will close in just two days, making this the final call for HR practitioners from across the region to get involved.

Take a few minutes to tell us the greatest challenges you are facing and go in the draw to win.

The report will once again provide HR professionals with the platform to provide their feedback on the major trends and developments shaping the HR profession in 2017.

All respondents will receive their own personal copy of the APAC HR Report later in the year and also go into a prize draw to win a bottle of Dom Pérignon champagne.

Complete the survey now.

Findings from the report will be published on the HRD website later this year and in sister publications across Asia and Australia.
 
MOST DISCUSSED
Performance reviews losing popularity

A new survey shows a third of Kiwi companies don’t think ann ... read more

The worst thing HR can do in a difficult conversation

They’re part and parcel of being in HR but getting it wrong ... read more

How to reduce the risk of ‘psychological injury’

We talk to three experts about initiatives to improve mental ... read more

YOUR COMMENT

HRD Forum is the place for positive industry interaction and welcomes your professional and informed opinion.

Name (required)
Comment (required)
By submitting, I agree to the Terms & Conditions

HRD TV

HRD TV

The Living Wage Movement has gained traction globally in rec ... play

MOST READ

LATEST NEWS

Copyright © 2017 Key Media Pty Ltd