Are first impressions really that important?

First impressions last – it’s an age-old adage but does it really ring true?“Yes, it does,” insists John Asher, CEO of self-titled firm Asher Strategies. “Another old saying is, ‘You never get a second chance to make a first impression.’”Asher, who has worked with a bevy of major names including Goldman Sachs, Nexus, and DuPont, says first impressions happen incredibly quickly but have a lasting impact.“Common knowledge used to be that a first impression took anywhere from 7 to 30 seconds,” he tells HRD. “Now we know from recent neuroscience research that a first impression comes in as little as 0.7 seconds.”The reason it can happen so quickly, explains Asher, is because first impressions aren’t made in the logical parts of a person’s brain, but rather the emotional parts.“Because it’s a feeling, it lasts longer in the memory than the details of what was observed,” he says. “We cling to first impressions.”Whether it’s interviewing a candidate, meeting a C-suite exec or offering counsel to an employee in a difficult situation, the first impression that an HR professional makes can go on to have lasting impacts – not only for their own career, but their entire organisation.So, with that in mind, is there anything HR professionals can do to ensure they’re sending the right signals?“There’s no better advice than to stick with the fundamentals,” says Asher. “When you meet someone, smile sincerely, look them directly in the eye, address them by their name, and give them a firm handshake.“There’s also the likeability bias,” he continues. “If you’re considered likable by attributes such as being nice, polite, respectful, confident and thoughtful - you have a greater chance of making an emotional connection with someone.”On the flip side, there are also some key mistakes everyone should avoid.“The biggest mistake is not paying attention to how you look,” says Asher. “Because our eyes process information 25 times faster than our ears, appearance is disproportionally important in making a good first impression.”