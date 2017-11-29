Are women lukewarm to managerial promotions?

You may think a managerial promotion would go down well with anyone on the receiving end but – according to one new study – it doesn’t always guarantee a boost in engagement or motivation.In an article for the Harvard Business Review, Daniela Lup – a senior lecturer in quantitative sociology at Middlesex University – offered insight into a study which analysed how promotions impacted the job satisfaction of male and female employees.The study found that men promoted to both upper and lower management positions enjoyed a significant boost in job satisfaction which remained positive beyond the initial year of promotion.The results for women, however, were markedly different.Women promoted to lower management did not experience a positive change in their job satisfaction and women promoted to upper management actually experienced a significant decrease in satisfaction after the first year in the new role.“These effects are consistent with the ‘glass ceiling’ hypothesis that work experiences are more difficult for women moving toward upper-management positions,” said Lup.She also said the results indicate that women encounter a host of difficulties once they are promoted to management – such as having their legitimacy contested, their contributions undervalued, and being excluded from powerful networks.So what does the study mean for organizations?According to Lup, women may be less likely to further consider top managerial jobs, reducing the pool of female talent for upper management.Moreover, because women perceive that managerial promotions lead to lower job satisfaction, they might be less likely to apply for any such post.Lup said employers can stem this tide through a thorough analysis of employee satisfaction data.