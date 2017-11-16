Are your managers driving staff elsewhere?

Employers struggling with retention rates may want to revaluate their managers after one new study revealed more than half of Kiwis have quite over a bad boss.
Conducted by recruitment giant Hays
, the study of 856 skilled professionals found that 51 per cent of respondents had left a job in order to escape their direct manager.
Of this number, 32 per cent said they left primarily because of their boss while 19 per cent said it was one of several reasons.
“An employee’s manager is the ‘voice’ of the organisation that they hear from the most,” said Jason Walker
, managing director of Hays
in New Zealand. “Ultimately, managers can make or break an employees’ experience of working for a particular organisation.”
According to Walker, there are several types of bosses who drive their staff crazy:
The unavailable boss
It is frustrating for staff members to have to report to someone who isn’t there. Imagine workers needing approval, support or guidance from their direct managers who do not even show up or make themselves available.
Managers are expected to be busy but they have to find time to be there for their team.
The secretive boss
There are managers who believe that the more they share information to their staff, the less power they retain. Unfortunately, this only leads to confusion and frustration.
On the contrary, transparency increases the likelihood that your team will understand what is required of them.
So tell your managers this – be upfront with their team, and make expectations clear.
The micro-manager
Nobody likes being watched all the time. Being micro-managed gives workers the impression that they are not trusted; this in turn affects engagement and morale.
Tell your managers, instead, that they should be the kind of boss who provides staff with tools to succeed. Be the leader who adapts as the individual’s skill base develops. Change from directional leadership to persuasive and participation, and finally through to delegation once they exhibit expertise in a particular task.
The overly tolerant boss
Sometimes a team member is not delivering what is expected of him or her. A good manager will do something to address this right away. Unfortunately, there are managers who simply allow the rest of the team to work harder to compensate. Resentment is sure to build.
The credit grabber
Recognition is important in boosting productivity and deepening engagement. People like to be given credit for their hard work. But there are managers who take credit more than they serve, and this is a good way to dampen a staff member’s enthusiasm to take part in team efforts or give his or her best in a task.
The fault finder
Everybody makes mistakes and a good manager will find a way to communicate this to staff. However, constructive criticism is way different from nitpicking. Make sure your manager knows the former is always better.
“There is a saying that people join organisations and leave managers,” Walker said. Companies should ensure these managers help in retaining talent rather than driving them away.
Related stories:
Why bosses must set a mental health example
Union slams NZ Post over “toxic” workplace