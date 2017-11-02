Artists condemn harassment culture

Over 150 artists, curators and museum directors have published a letter deploring sexual harassment in the art industry and more than 2,000 supporters have now affixed their signature to the document.“We are gallerists, artists, writers, editors, curators, directors, arts administrators, assistants, and interns — workers of the art world — and we have been groped, undermined, harassed, infantilised, scorned, threatened, and intimidated by those in positions of power who control access to resources and opportunities,” reads the hard-hitting letter.Published earlier this week, the letter comes after Artforum publisher Knight Landesman resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct.Artforum’s other publishers spoke out after the shock resignation and said Landesman had engaged in unacceptable behaviour and caused a hostile work environment.“We will do everything in our ability to bring our workplace in line with our editorial mission, and we will use this opportunity to transform Artforum into a place of transparency, equity, and with zero tolerance for sexual harassment of any kind,” the statement said.However, those in the industry were disappointed with the magazine’s response and opted to vent their frustration via a blistering letter.“We are not surprised when curators offer exhibitions or support in exchange for sexual favors. We are not surprised when gallerists romanticize, minimize, and hide sexually abusive behavior by artists they represent. We are not surprised when a meeting with a collector or a potential patron becomes a sexual proposition. We are not surprised when we are retaliated against for not complying. We are not surprised when Knight Landesman gropes us in the art fair booth while promising he’ll help us with our career. Abuse of power comes as no surprise.”The document, shared under the hashtag #notsurprised, has garnered support from a number of major names in the international art industry including artist Jenny Holzer, dealer Barbara Gladstone, and Museum of Modern Art curator Laura Hoptman.The resignation of one publisher from one high-profile magazine, however, does not solve the larger problem, the letter said. “Similar abuses occur frequently and internationally on a large scale within this industry.”Related stories: