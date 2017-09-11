Australia’s best HR professionals revealed

Over 880 HR professionals attended the Australian HR Awards at The Star Sydney on Friday to see 20 awards presented to the industry’s best companies, individuals and teams from across Australia.



A full list of the award winners is below:



Individual & Team Awards

Davidson Australian HR Director of the Year

Winner: Assistant Commissioner Carlene York, New South Wales Police Force, Human Resources Command



Hays Human Resources Australian HR Manager of the Year

Winner: Jane Shand, Endeavour Foundation



elle belle Australian HR Rising Star of the Year

Winner: Lachlan Fleming, Endeavour Drinks Group, Woolworths Ltd



Australian HR Champion (CEO) of the Year

Winner: Trent Innes, Xero



People + Culture Strategies Australian HR Team of the Year (≤1000 Employees)

Winner: Queensland Treasury Corporation - Human Resources Team



Ironfish Australian HR Team of the Year (>1000 Employees)

Winner: International Convention Centre Sydney



Company Awards

Employer of Choice (1-99 Employees)

Winner: Excite Holidays



Employer of Choice (100-999 Employees)

Winner: Lindt Australia



Accumulate Employer of Choice (≥1000 Employees)

Winner: PepsiCo

Highly Commended: Accenture



Employer of Choice (Public Sector & NFP)

Winner: Cancer Council NSW

Highly Commended: Maari Ma Health Aboriginal Corporation



Best Change Management Strategy

Winner: PepsiCo

Highly Commended: Westpac Group



Best Graduate Development Program

Winner: Broadspectrum



Best Health & Wellbeing Program

Winner: Youi



Afterburner Best Leadership Development Program

Winner: Special Broadcasting Services



Best Learning & Development Program

Winner: Bakers Delight



Best Recruitment Campaign

Winner: International Convention Centre Sydney



Solterbeck Best Reward & Recognition Program

Winner: Employsure

Highly Commended: Western Power



CEB Global Best Use of Technology

Winner: ISS Facility Services



Smartgroup Best Workplace Diversity & Inclusion Program

Winner: Vision Australia



HRD Best Workplace Flexibility Program

Winner: Dexus