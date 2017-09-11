Australia’s best HR professionals revealed

Over 880 HR professionals attended the Australian HR Awards at The Star Sydney on Friday to see 20 awards presented to the industry’s best companies, individuals and teams from across Australia.
A full list of the award winners is below:
Individual & Team Awards
Davidson Australian HR Director of the Year
Winner: Assistant Commissioner Carlene York, New South Wales Police Force, Human Resources Command
Hays Human Resources Australian HR Manager of the Year
Winner: Jane Shand, Endeavour Foundation
elle belle Australian HR Rising Star of the Year
Winner: Lachlan Fleming, Endeavour Drinks Group, Woolworths Ltd
Australian HR Champion (CEO) of the Year
Winner: Trent Innes, Xero
People + Culture Strategies Australian HR Team of the Year (≤1000 Employees)
Winner: Queensland Treasury Corporation - Human Resources Team
Ironfish Australian HR Team of the Year (>1000 Employees)
Winner: International Convention Centre Sydney
Company Awards
Employer of Choice (1-99 Employees)
Winner: Excite Holidays
Employer of Choice (100-999 Employees)
Winner: Lindt Australia
Accumulate Employer of Choice (≥1000 Employees)
Winner: PepsiCo
Highly Commended: Accenture
Employer of Choice (Public Sector & NFP)
Winner: Cancer Council NSW
Highly Commended: Maari Ma Health Aboriginal Corporation
Best Change Management Strategy
Winner: PepsiCo
Highly Commended: Westpac Group
Best Graduate Development Program
Winner: Broadspectrum
Best Health & Wellbeing Program
Winner: Youi
Afterburner Best Leadership Development Program
Winner: Special Broadcasting Services
Best Learning & Development Program
Winner: Bakers Delight
Best Recruitment Campaign
Winner: International Convention Centre Sydney
Solterbeck Best Reward & Recognition Program
Winner: Employsure
Highly Commended: Western Power
CEB Global Best Use of Technology
Winner: ISS Facility Services
Smartgroup Best Workplace Diversity & Inclusion Program
Winner: Vision Australia
HRD Best Workplace Flexibility Program
Winner: Dexus