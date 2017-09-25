HomeNews

Café owner fined over worker exploitation

by |
A Kingsland café owner has been reprimanded by the Employment Relations Authority after they breached the basic employment rights of two migrant workers.

An investigation by the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment found that Sherrie Lin – owner of the Page Corner Café – failed to provide the minimum wage and correct holiday pay to the two staffers.

Lin also failed to provide employment agreements and didn’t keep wage, time, holiday or leave records.

"The two workers in this case were left significantly out of pocket as a result of the employer's actions,” said Labour Inspectorate regional manager David Milne.

"One employee was left stressed after continually asking to be paid, and the other recognised their employer assumed the exploitation would not be reported to the Inspectorate in order to protect their worker's visa,” he added.
The ERA ordered Lin to pay $30,405 – including $20,000 in penalties.

"The Labour Inspectorate takes these kinds of cases very seriously,” warned Milne. “Not only do these employers breach the rights of their employees, they also gain an unfair advantage over the wider business community who are good employers and meet all their obligations."

"Migrant workers employed in restaurants, bars and cafes can be particularly vulnerable in understanding their basic employment rights, and employers must know this mistreatment will not be tolerated,’ he added.


Related stories:
$40K fine for Auckland employer
Six-figure fine for Auckland employer
MOST DISCUSSED
Performance reviews losing popularity

A new survey shows a third of Kiwi companies don’t think ann ... read more

The worst thing HR can do in a difficult conversation

They’re part and parcel of being in HR but getting it wrong ... read more

How to reduce the risk of ‘psychological injury’

We talk to three experts about initiatives to improve mental ... read more

YOUR COMMENT

HRD Forum is the place for positive industry interaction and welcomes your professional and informed opinion.

Name (required)
Comment (required)
By submitting, I agree to the Terms & Conditions

HRD TV

HRD TV

A lack of resources shouldn’t stop any organisation from ach ... play

MOST READ

LATEST NEWS

Copyright © 2017 Key Media Pty Ltd