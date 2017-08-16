Companies to pay $130K over safety failures

Two companies have been fined almost $80,000 in the North Shore District Court this week after failing to notify WorkSafe of two separate accidents.

Quality Kitchens NZ and Quality Construction NZ – which both have the same sole director – were fined a total $78,000 for health and safety breaches after two different workers sustained severe injuries while on the job.

The accidents occurred on successive days in March 2016 while the employees where cutting wood with a bench saw. In each case, the victims’ hands contacted the blade and both workers required surgery – as a result, they were each off work for at least three months.

Neither injury was notified and WorkSafe only became aware of the injuries when one of the victims complained to WorkSafe nearly two months after the incidents.

“This case is concerning because less than four months earlier, WorkSafe issued Quality Kitchens a prohibition notice requiring it to implement a workplace hazard management and control system and it had not done so when these incidents occurred,” said WorkSafe Chief Inspector, Steve Kelly.

“There are two employees who’ve suffered serious injuries because this employer had not implemented any systems to identify and manage workplace risks, nor had the employer formally trained the two workers on how to safely operate the equipment – that is unacceptable,” he added.

In addition to the hefty fine, Quality Kitchens was ordered to pay reparations of $21,828.89 and Quality Construction was ordered to pay reparations of $30,083.84.

This incident occurred while the Health and Safety in Employment Act 1992 was still in force. Each company faced one charge of failing to take all practicable steps to ensure the safety of its workers, and one charge of failing to notify WorkSafe of incidents involving serious harm.