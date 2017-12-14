Discount tickets for leading employment law series expires Friday

HRD’s
Super Saver promotion on tickets for the 2018 Employment Law Masterclass
series will end this Friday 15 December.
Following sell-out successes earlier this year, the 2018 program returns to three cities across New Zealand to cover the legal issues proving most challenging for HR managers.
Some of the topics include managing mental health in the workplace; pay equity and the law; pragmatic advice on workplace bullying investigations and employee disciplinary procedures; as well as an update on the ongoing complexities of the Holidays Act 2003.
More information is available here
.
2018 HRD Employment Law Masterclass dates:
- Auckland – 7 March
- Wellington – 8 May
- Christchurch – 9 May
Super Saver offer: Save $200 per person on registrations by this Friday 15 December. Further discounts apply for group bookings of four or more delegates.