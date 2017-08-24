Diversity Awards: Winners revealed

New Zealand employers on the vanguard of diversity and inclusion have tonight been recognised in an industry-leading gala at Auckland’s Langham Hotel.

Now in its 20th year, Diversity Awards New Zealand celebrates organisations that are innovating in the field of diversity while also providing an opportunity for HR to share ideas and strategy.

Tourism Operator Real Journeys took the most coveted accolade of the night, winning the Supreme Award for its training initiative which harnesses the experience of its aging workers to provide exceptional learning opportunities for young people in the Otago and Southland regions.

The company has become one of the country’s biggest maritime training employers – second only to the Navy – thanks to its scheme which sees the next generation of skippers receive training and mentoring from launch masters who are nearing retirement.

“Real Journeys is not just learning about diversity and inclusion, it’s living it every day as part of its operation,” said Bev Cassidy-Mackenzie, chief executive of Diversity Works NZ.

“They are deserving winners and prove that diversity and inclusion is not solely the domain of corporations based in big cities; it’s alive and well in heartland New Zealand.”



Diversity Awards NZ 2017 Award winners

Supreme Award – Real Journeys

Tomorrow’s Workforce Award – Real Journeys

Empowerment Award – Air New Zealand

Skills Highway Award – Waste Management NZ Ltd

Positive Inclusion Award – ANZ

Cultural Celebration Award – Māori Women’s Development Inc

Diversability Award – Coffee Educators Ltd

Work Life Balance Award – Lion

Walk the Talk Award – Fatu Patolo, Coca-Cola Amatil

Emerging Diversity and Inclusion Award – The Warehouse Group

Highly Commended Awards

Russell McVeagh – Tomorrow’s Workforce

Fletcher Building Limited – Emerging Diversity and Inclusion Award

Elizabeth Knox Home & Hospital – Cultural Celebration Award