Diversity CEO steps down

One of the most prominent figures in New Zealand’s diversity field has stepped down from her role as CEO, citing a desire to explore new challenges.
Bev Cassidy-Mackenzie, outgoing CEO of Diversity Works
New Zealand, joined the organisation in 2012 following roles in marketing and relationship management.
“I have had five fantastic years as CEO working with a great board and colleagues inside and out from across New Zealand corporates, the public sector and the wider community,” she said upon announcing her resignation.
“The time is right for me to stretch my wings further and explore new challenges that use my skills, experiences and learnings from a different position,” she continued.
Set to depart the organisation in March 2018, Cassidy-Mackenzie also thanked those she has worked with during her tenure at Diversity Works
New Zealand.
“I will miss the community of colleagues and collaborators from across New Zealand I have had the privilege to work with,” she said. “Your support, fresh thinking, courage and straight talking have been inspiring. You are true champions for change. Thank you all sincerely.”
The firm, which offers tools and advisory services to organisations seeking to improve diversity, has worked with a number of major names including Vodafone, Russell McVeagh and Coca-Cola Amatil.
Related stories:
“Leaky pipeline” a major problem for Kiwi firms