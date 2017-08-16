HomeNews

Diversity event praised for encouraging innovation

One of New Zealand’s longest-running HR events has been praised for encouraging innovation and driving improvement across the industry.

“It’s great to recognise the winners but there is more to it than that,” independent director Sarah Haydon said of the upcoming Diversity Awards NZ.

“Hearing and reading about all the initiatives, and seeing the great videos, allows other organisations to pick up ideas and do more to advance diversity and inclusion in their workplace,” she added.

The 20th Diversity Awards NZ will take place in Auckland later this month with Haydon stepping into the role of judging convenor once again.

“The judges saw so many different initiatives – some had similar themes but when each business launches a programme in its own context, it takes on a new form,” she said.

“For example, we judge literacy and numeracy programmes every year but it never ceases to amaze me how companies take these to another level.”

Haydon said she was particularly impressed by the breadth of entries this year, which came from a wide range of industries and from organisations of all sizes.

She went on to praise the entrants and said every organisation involved in the process can take pride in what they have achieved in the context of their own workplace.

“They are all recognising the importance of every individual in their organisations,” she said.

 

 

The 2017 Diversity Awards NZ Gala Dinner will be held at The Langham hotel in Auckland on Thursday, 24 August. Book tickets at www.diversityworksnz.org.nz

