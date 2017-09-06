Diversity giant names new board members

The Equal Employment Opportunities Trust – now operating as Diversity Works
New Zealand – has announced the appointment of three new private sector trustees to its board of directors.
John Christie, Adrienne Lee Miller and Ranjna Patel were confirmed as the latest members with board chair Michael Barnett saying the trio would make outstanding additions to the team.
Christie, director of Enterprise Dunedin, is a senior management executive with previous director, CEO and project manager experience at several high-profile New Zealand organisations.
His governance experience includes roles with Otago Polytechnic, South Canterbury District Health Board Audit Committee, Warbirds Over Wanaka, Taiera-Strath Taieri PHO and New Zealand Chambers of Commerce.
Miller – GM of corporate services for Watercare – has also held several senior executives roles, including acting as legal counsel for major NZ corporates such as Downer New Zealand, Carter Holt Harvey and Waste Management New Zealand.
She currently sits on the Women in Infrastructure Board and the Infrastructure New Zealand Advisory group in an effort to further gender diversity in the infrastructure industry.
Finally, Patel – director of Nirvana Health Group – joins the board with a wealth of business and governance experience in the health care and community sectors.
She spent four decades growing Nirvana Healthcare from a family business to 34 clinics with more than 1,000 staff. As well as ministerial appointments to NACEW, the Lottery AK Distribution Committee, and the Ethnic Communities Development Fund, she is also a Trustee of the Kootuitui ki Papakura Trust, Deputy Chair of the NZ Asian Leaders Group Board of the Middlemore Foundation, Director of the Bank of Baroda and Executive Trustee of Total Healthcare Otara.
