Diversity group gets new CEO

A membership group which helps people with disabilities enter and thrive within the labour force has named its new chief executive as legal expert Michael White.Currently a senior legal adviser at the New Zealand Human Rights Commission, White will assume his senior post at Inclusive NZ by the end of the month.“The Inclusive NZ whanau is looking forward to working alongside Michael as he helps us transform our organisation’s strategic goals into reality, and stay true to our vision which is to create inclusive communities, where all people can work, contribute and fulfil their aspirations,” the company said in a statement released yesterday.Launched back in 1982, Inclusive NZ works with the business sector – as well as government agencies, disabled people’s organisations and other NGOs – to find meaningful opportunities and build inclusive communities.The group has also developed an extensive range of resources that assist organisations to provide effective and responsive employment and inclusion services. These include best practice guidelines, reports and presentations.An experienced trainer and facilitator, White’s research on international law and human rights law and practice has been widely published. He has also worked as a lawyer in private practice, for the New Zealand government, as well as international organisations.