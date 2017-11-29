HomeNews

Does the Holiday Act 2003 provide challenges for you?

The Holidays Act continues to provide challenges for HR and payroll departments around New Zealand. This session will clarify the enduring complexities of the ‘fiendishly complex’ payroll legislation.

At the Employment Law Masterclass, hear about common legal errors when calculating annual leave, public holidays, sick days, and bereavement leave; how to avoid making errors in payroll calculations; how the Holidays Act and ERA determinations interact  plus dealing with curve-ball scenarios - practical case study examples.

The full schedule is available online.

