Does your firm value older workers?

A recent survey shows New Zealand companies are increasingly valuing older members of their workforce with many putting specific measures in place to help keep them on board.



According to a study conducted by Diversity Works New Zealand, almost two-thirds (61 per cent) of Kiwi companies are now perceived to value employees over the age of 55.



A third of organisations show their appreciation by offering flexible or reduced hours to their more mature workers as well as the opportunity to be a mentor to up-and-coming staff.



Bev Cassidy-Mackenzie, chief executive of Diversity Works New Zealand, said it’s also encouraging to see the number of organisations with no specific strategy for engaging aging workers has dropped from more than 70 per cent a year ago to just 32 per cent last month.



“Government figures predict that by 2020, a quarter of the New Zealand workforce will be aged 55 or older, and these wisdom workers can offer a solution to the skills and labour shortage many industry sectors are facing,” she said.



“Businesses need to capitalise on the experience and loyalty they bring to the workforce and the New Zealand economy,” she added.



Michael Barnett, a director of the New Zealand Chambers of Commerce, also commented on the study’s findings and urged employers to put a tailored plan in place if they hadn’t already.



“The survey clearly shows that older workers are valued and depended on and that we should have a plan to retain and re-educate if we are to keep them as a resource,” he said.



Smaller businesses might also want to engage loyal older workers to bring knowledge and stability to their work places, he added.





