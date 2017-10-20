HomeNews

Early Bird ticket offer expires today

by |
The Early Bird discount offer on tickets to the National HR Summit New Zealand must end today – click here to reserve your seat and save at least $400 per person.

The annual conference, previously known as the HRM Leaders Forum, will focus on expanding delegates’ HR leadership skills and capabilities in key areas including recruitment, building the case for investment in HR and legal compliance. Among the program highlights are speakers from HR from Vodafone NZ, Auckland University of Technology and Christchurch International Airport

The full conference agenda is available here.

If interested in attending the one-day conference, book your seat online today to save $400 on individual seats; further discounts apply to group bookings of two delegates or more.

The National HR Summit NZ will be held at the Langham Hotel in Auckland on Tuesday 21 November.
 
