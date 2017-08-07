Employee savings program “unique” to New Zealand

HomeNews

An Otago employer has committed hundreds of thousands of dollars to an employee savings program which is thought to be unique in New Zealand.

Stonelake Corp – which owns Dunedin’s three McDonald’s outlets – has invested $350,000 over the next three years to top up a staff savings program for home deposits or study.

Modelled on a US program, the innovative scheme gives all staff a dollar-for-dollar matching on savings – up to a maximum $5,000 employer contribution.

The scheme – which was started in January – also offers additional contributions towards staff KiwiSavers as well as a pay rise of more than $1.50 per hour.

The extra support means an employee on $17.40 an hour, working 32 hours a week, could save $20,000 in three years, or $31,000 in five years. A manager could save $37,000 in five years.

''We were just looking at what we could do for staff, other than them just working here for two, five or 10 years, then leaving,” co-owner Eterei Stonelake told NZME.

''We're in a position to do good things now,'' she added.

The firm currently employs more than 200 staff and 31 have already signed up to the scheme – employees must work for the company for a year before they’re eligible.

