Employers fear growing labour shortage

The incoming government needs to have a cohesive strategy to address the current skills and labour shortage, according to the chief executive officer of the Employers’ and Manufacturers’ Association.Kim Campbell, EMA CEO, said 65% of respondents to their recent survey said there is, or there soon will be, a skills shortage in their sector.“Automation and advancements in technology will certainly change the way we work; however, we will always need people,” Campbell said.Key demographic changes like a declining birth rate and an ageing population, as well as the issue of immigration in the short- and medium-term, also have to be fed into the wider discussion, he said.“While we must invest in educating and training our youth for the workforce, it is also vital we have a co-ordinated approach around mature workers too.”Among the suggestions made in order to close the skills and training gap were:· Applying more funding to fill the skills gaps in the trade sector and incorporate an employer-based approach;· Making policies reflect lifelong career development, including a continuation of funding and support for workplace literacy programmes and a co-ordinated approach to managing an ageing workforce;· Ensuring the immigration process is less complicated. Automatic extension of temporary work visas for sectors placed on the skills shortages list.Current efforts of the EMA include leading a multi-organisation workstream on managing an ageing workforce, and partnering with a range of organisations on initiatives to develop workplace skills.Such initiatives include the Youth Employability Programme, Workchoice Day and workplace literacy programmes.