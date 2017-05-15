Employers urged to hire offenders

Employers struggling with tricky talent gaps should consider hiring an offender – that’s the advice from one top politician who says former prisoners often have the skills many firms are looking for.

“Corrections provides prisoners with opportunities including education, skills and work training,” says Louise Upston, Taupo MP and minister of corrections.

“We know there is a skills shortage and some employers are struggling to find skilled and motivated workers, so this is a win-win for all involved.”

Tomorrow, Upston is set to host an event in Canterbury, outlining how employers can change the lives of offenders and their families while also improving the communities in which they live.

The event – which is just the second in a series of planned gatherings – will also showcase how Corrections is working towards better outcomes for prisoners.

Last year, around 9,000 offenders were involved in employment-related activities and more than 4,600 achieved qualifications – a 25 per cent increase on the year before.

“Some prisoners have never held down a job, yet we know that people who find stable employment on leaving prison are less likely to end up back in the justice system,” she explains. “Having a job is crucial to reducing reoffending.”

Employers that get involved in the scheme can also expect support from corrections including job placement and up to six months in-work support to help former prisoners succeed in the long run.

“Corrections does the work to find the right person for the job, and employers gain a skilled employee,” says Upston, who revealed the department signed up its 100th employer last month.