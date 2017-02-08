HomeNews

Employment law masterclass returns to Wellington

Registrations are now open for the Employment Law for HR Managers Masterclass in Wellington, being held at The Intercontinental on 10 May.

The program follows the Auckland masterclass coming up in March, where there are now just 10 seats left. Register online today to avoid disappointment.

The series, brought to you by HRM New Zealand, will cover chronic under performance and dismissal, workplace bullying investigations, managing employees with mental health issues and other topics to help HR professionals understand their legal obligations and minimise their organisation’s risk.

Employment Law for HR Managers Masterclass 2017 dates

9 March Pullman Auckland

10 May Intercontinental Wellington

Find out more and register here.

