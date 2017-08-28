Equal pay doesn’t have to be expensive

Most employers would like to achieve equal pay within their organisations but it's often considered an expensive and time-consuming initiative - now, one HR head says it doesn't have to be.



“I have to say, it’s not costly and it’s not difficult to implement really simple initiatives that support equal pay,” says Jannine Mullany, general manager of people and performance at Youthtown.

“Little changes can make a big difference,” she continues. “Do a pay audit and see if pay equity is a problem in your own organisation then start simple – there’s lots you can do to not only make sure you pay fairly but also to make sure that you’re not restricting people with family responsibilities.”

Mullany, who’s been with the charity since 2013, says employers should start by looking at flexible working practices and unconscious bias.

“When you next recruit someone, talk about unconscious bias with the hiring manager, talk about graduated return to work programs for people coming off parental leave, monitor starting salaries,” she suggests. “All of these things are really simple but they benefit the whole organisation.”

It’s a journey the non-profit has embarked upon itself, last year winning the Silver Distinguished Award in the YWCA Equal Pay Awards.

“How did we do it? Well we did an equal pay audit, we crunched the numbers and discovered our own equal pay status,” Mullany tells HRD.

“Then we set about reviewing how we do things so how we recruit, how we pay, how we appraise, how we develop people, how we manage our talent and we developed new ways of doing things to not only make sure we pay fairly but also make sure we don’t restrict those who have family responsibilities.”

Despite battling with a tight budget and limited resources, Youthtown set about ensuring all 300 of its staff were fairly paid and afforded the same opportunities – now, the organisation is reaping the rewards.

“Prioritising fairness at Youthtown has brought us significant benefits,” says Mullany. “People feel more valued, their trust is depended in the organisation and they’re more engaged.”

In just a few short years, the charity’s engagement levels have gone from a fairly standard 17 per cent to an impressive 45 per cent.

“We’re also developing a reputation as a great employer so we’re getting a bigger and better talent pool and this reflects on our program quality – just about everything we do.”