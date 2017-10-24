Facebook enters the HR world

Facebook
is testing a new feature that might make it more useful for potential employers.
Screenshots released by the social media giant show that the new feature would, like LinkedIn, allow users to list their work experience, education, photo and contact details.
While these details are already available in the “About” section, the feature appears to combine all relevant employer information in one package separate from other aspects of the profile, reported MailOnline
.
Matt Navarra, Director of Social Media for The Next Web, tweeted images of the new feature provided to him by web developer Jane Manchun Wong. The new feature appeared on Wong’s profile.
It is not clear, however, when all Facebook
users will have access to the feature.
A spokesperson for Facebook
told Engadget
: “At Facebook
, we're always building and testing new products and services…we're currently testing a work histories feature to continue to help people find, and businesses hire, for jobs on Facebook
.”
Previous additions indicate Facebook
intention to go into the professional market. For example, Facebook
launched its Facebook
at Work feature last year, now called Workplace, which is ad-free and is not connected to existing Facebook
accounts.
Workplace aims to help people work instead of catch up on one's Facebook
news feed.
Employers sign up as an organization, and businesses have to pay, but Facebook
is offering it to schools and nonprofits for free.
