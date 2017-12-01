HomeNews

Finalists confirmed for best Kiwi workplaces

The list of finalists for IBM’s New Zealand’s Best Workplaces Awards has been announced this morning, with organisations across almost every sector making the cut.

While 173 employers took part in this year’s study, just 43 achieved finalist status – 70 per cent of those also reached the finals in 2016 and almost half have been finalists for the last three years.

Emma Martin, a talent management solutions consultant with IBM, congratulated the finalists for their success and said it was encouraging to see long-term commitment from Kiwi employers.

“The ongoing commitment to building a great workplace is shown by the number of repeat finalists and is also evident in the survey results,” she said.

The full list of finalists for IBM’s 18th annual Best Workplaces Awards are as follows:

Small Workplace (20-49 employees)
  • Au Pair Link
  • Bayswater Hyundai
  • Hyundai Mid & South Canterbury
  • Hyundai Wairarapa
  • I C Motor Group
  • Ingham Hyundai
  • Naveya and Sloane
  • Resolve Group
  • Skills Active Aotearoa
  • Starnow

Small-Medium Workplace (50-149 employees)
  • Auckland Hyundai
  • Brother International (NZ) Ltd
  • ENGEO
  • FUJIFILM NZ Limited
  • Hyundai Motors NZ Ltd
  • Just Water International Ltd
  • Masterpet Corporation
  • Miles Toyota
  • Milford Asset Management Ltd
  • MRC Global
  • My Food Bag
  • New Zealand Rugby
  • Premier Group International
  • Russell Gordon Contracting
  • Traffic Design Group
  • William Buck

Medium-Large Workplace (150-399 employees)
  • Bay Audiology
  • BCITO
  • Mars New Zealand Ltd
  • MOVE Logistics Ltd
  • Partners Life
  • Rothbury Insurance Brokers
  • South Taranaki District Council
  • The NZ Transport Agency's Auckland Motorway Alliance
  • Toyota New Zealand
  • Twin Agencies

Large Workplace (400-749 employees)
  • AA Insurance
  • FMG
  • Meridian Energy Ltd
  • Overland Footwear
  • Southern Cross Health Society

Enterprise Workplace (750 or more employees)
  • Flight Centre (NZ) Ltd
  • Mercury

Category and league award winners will be named on January 31, and the overall winner will be announced at an event in Auckland on February 28.


