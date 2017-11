Finalists confirmed for best Kiwi workplaces

Au Pair Link

Bayswater Hyundai

Hyundai Mid & South Canterbury

Hyundai Wairarapa

I C Motor Group

Ingham Hyundai

Naveya and Sloane

Resolve Group

Skills Active Aotearoa

Starnow

Auckland Hyundai

Brother International (NZ) Ltd

ENGEO

FUJIFILM NZ Limited

Hyundai Motors NZ Ltd

Just Water International Ltd

Masterpet Corporation

Miles Toyota

Milford Asset Management Ltd

MRC Global

My Food Bag

New Zealand Rugby

Premier Group International

Russell Gordon Contracting

Traffic Design Group

William Buck

Bay Audiology

BCITO

Mars New Zealand Ltd

MOVE Logistics Ltd

Partners Life

Rothbury Insurance Brokers

South Taranaki District Council

The NZ Transport Agency's Auckland Motorway Alliance

Toyota New Zealand

Twin Agencies

AA Insurance

FMG

Meridian Energy Ltd

Overland Footwear

Southern Cross Health Society

Flight Centre (NZ) Ltd

Mercury

The list of finalists for IBM ’s New Zealand’s Best Workplaces Awards has been announced this morning, with organisations across almost every sector making the cut.While 173 employers took part in this year’s study, just 43 achieved finalist status – 70 per cent of those also reached the finals in 2016 and almost half have been finalists for the last three years.Emma Martin, a talent management solutions consultant with IBM , congratulated the finalists for their success and said it was encouraging to see long-term commitment from Kiwi employers.“The ongoing commitment to building a great workplace is shown by the number of repeat finalists and is also evident in the survey results,” she said.The full list of finalists for IBM ’s 18th annual Best Workplaces Awards are as follows:Category and league award winners will be named on January 31, and the overall winner will be announced at an event in Auckland on February 28.