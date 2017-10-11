Five ways to help your employees thrive

Connect. Be active. Keep learning. Give. Take notice.These acts seem simple and commonplace but according to the Mental Health Foundation and the Health Promotion Agency, they can boost resilience, improve mental health and wellbeing, and lower the risk of developing mental health problems.Put in an an industrial context, these practices can also boost organisational productivity.They sum up what is contained in a toolkit launched Tuesday, the 25th World Mental Health Day, to help companies create flourishing workplaces for their employees.“Like any health condition, mental health problems can affect a person’s functioning at work and present substantial costs to workplaces,” MHF chief executive Shaun Robinson said.“We know that workplaces that prioritise mental wellbeing and take action to support their people’s mental health have better engagement, reduced absenteeism and higher productivity.”Research suggests that nearly one in two New Zealanders are likely to meet the criteria for mental illness at some point in their lives.Mental well-being is more than the absence of mental illness. It is more than feeling happy. It is, rather, the ability to cope with the day-to-day stresses of life, work productively, interact positively with others and realise one’s own potential.The toolkit further says that workers who believe that their employers care about their well-being are more engaged at work.An analysis by PricewaterhouseCoopers Australia revealed workplaces who take effective action to create mentally healthy workplaces can expect a return on investment of $2.30 for every dollar spent.Robinson added that the toolkit also focuses on the role of leadership as the commitment of leaders and managers is one of the most important factors to achieving a mentally healthy workplace.The toolkit, originally developed by the New Economics Foundation in the UK, is available at: mentalhealth.org.nz/fivewaysworktoolkit.The five steps can be applied to everyday life by:• Connecting with family, friends, colleagues and neighbours;• Keeping on learning by trying something new, rediscovering an old interest or taking on a new responsibility at work.• Being active by going for a walk or run, stepping outside, tending to a garden or playing a game.• Giving by doing something nice for a teammate, thanking someone or volunteering your time.• Taking notice by remarking on the unusual, noticing the changing seasons and savouring the moment.