Five-figure fine for employee miscategorisation

A recent ERA case is serving as a serious warning to employers after two organisations – both with the same company director – were penalised $65,000 for falsely categorising staff.

A Labour Inspectorate investigation found that Direct Auto Importers and Cheap Deals on Wheels both failed to pay minimum wage or correct holiday pay to employees.

Not only that, but the two Hamilton car companies also failed to provide employee agreements and didn’t keep accurate records of employment either.

The sole director and shareholder of both businesses, Vishaal Sharma, claimed that the employees were contractors and denied he owed them their minimum entitlements – the Labour Inspectorate, however, disagreed.

“An employer cannot avoid their obligations by simply calling their employees ‘contractors’, and any attempts to do so will not be tolerated by the inspectorate,” said Labour Inspectorate regional manager, Loua Ward.

“All employees in New Zealand must be provided with written employment agreements and their minimum employment entitlements, such as the minimum wage and holiday pay,” she added. “If an employer cannot meet these basic obligations, then they should not be an employer.”

Ward also noted that the incident wasn’t a first offence for one of the organisations.

“Direct Auto Importers was already taken to the ERA last year by an employee who successfully claimed $17,996 in arrears, so this employer should’ve known their obligations,” she stressed.

“The onus is on employers to correctly provide their employees with all their minimum entitlements – ignorance is not an acceptable excuse.”

Ultimately, then ERA penalised Direct Auto Importers $50,000 for not paying holiday pay, providing written employment agreements, or keeping wage, time holiday or leave records, with a further $726 in arrears to be paid to two staff members for holiday pay owed and working on public holidays.

Cheap Deals on Wheels was penalised $15,000 for a similar set of breaches and the ERA set aside $10,000 in penalties to be provided to three of the former employees of the businesses.