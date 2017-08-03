Foodstuffs staff start seven-day strike

Retail group Foodstuffs is being accused of unfairly treating its temporary staff after a group of employees walked of the job earlier today.

Workers at CTD Nesdale – a distribution centre in South Auckland – officially launched strike action this morning demanding improved employment conditions for temporary workers.

“Most temps are still working with no guarantee of hours and very few protections under employment law,” claimed FIRST Union organiser Lisa Meto Fox.

“We’ve come across cases where temps were harassed simply for calling in sick,” she added. “Something has to change. The workers have had enough.”

HRD contacted Foodstuffs for comment but did not receive an immediate response. The industrial action is planned to last seven days with employees currently picketing outside the distribution centre on Nesdale Avenue in Wiri.