Free health and safety materials for employers

Employers now have access to a large library of free health and safety resources after a leading workplace provider made its online collection available to the public.
“These resources will help businesses reduce workplace injury costs and avoid hefty legal WHS fines so we're happy to share them,” says Holly Gaudiel, community outreach at Alsco NZ.
The library
includes over 50 downloadable and print-ready first aid posters as well as how-to guides for everything from computer-user health to chemical burns.
“Safety compliance is important to your business, and so is first aid compliance,” says Gaudiel. “Failing to comply with WHS legislation can result in crippling fines, injuries and even death.”
The latest data from Statistics New Zealand shows that 230,200 claims were made to ACC for a work-related injury in 2015 and 31,000 of those were for entitlement.
Earlier this month, the wider Hawkes Bay area was identifies as the worst region in New Zealand when it comes to workplace injuries with a worrying rate of 151 injuries per 1,000 full-time workers.
WorkSafe spokesman Brett Murray warned that the summer months should be a particular concern to employers when it comes to health and safety.
"Summer does create some new or add additional risks, especially those who are working long days as dehydration and fatigue can lead to potentially fatal accident,” he said.
"I encourage each workplace in New Zealand to start the year by discussing health and safety and taking positive steps, such as discussing workplace risks with teams, checking personal protective equipment, including hearing protection, safety glasses or face shields.”
