Gender pay gap dips to five-year low

New Zealand’s gender pay gap has dipped to 9.4 per cent – the lowest it’s been since 2012 – according to the latest data from Statistics NZ.

“The decrease from a 12 per cent gap last year is the biggest drop in the gender pay gap since the series began in 1998,” said labour and income statistics manager Sean Broughton.

The figure represents the pay disparity in the June 2017 quarter and comes following a prolonged spotlight on gender pay inequality in New Zealand.

“Increases in median hourly earnings for women in four of eight occupation groups played a major part in the 4.6 per cent rise in women’s hourly earnings,” Broughton said.

Median hourly earnings from wages and salaries rose 80 cents (3.4 per cent) to $24.29 whereas for women, median hourly earnings rose by $1.02 (4.6 per cent).

Over the year, median hourly earnings for women rose in the following occupation groups: community and personal services (4.4 per cent), clerical and administration (4.1 per cent), sales (2.9 per cent), and machinery operator and drivers (11.1 per cent).

“Three out of four of these occupation groups have a higher proportion of women in them,” revealed Broughton.