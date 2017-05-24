Global marketing firm names new HR head

Global marketing giant Octagon has named its latest HR head with agency veteran Brian Smith set to take the top spot.

“Brian understands how to cultivate and inspire the human capital that is so vital to our business,” said Octagon CEO Rick Dudley. “The culture we’ve created across our network empowers our talented team members to grow as professionals and people – and Brian is a driving force behind it,”

Octagon is the world’s largest sports and entertainment marketing agency and employs more than 1,000 team members across 20 different countries and 36 locations.

Smith, who has been with the firm since 2007, will report to global executive committee and lead the deployment of global best practices for talent recruitment and retention, training and other HR functions within the marketing side of the organisation.

Smith’s team will also lead the network’s diversity and inclusion efforts with a focus on recruitment, education and community initiatives.

“I have every confidence that Brian and his team will continue to attract top talent while fostering the growth of our team,” said Dudley.

