Health board backtracks on employee helmets

The Southern District Health Board has defended its decision not to issue helmets to mental health staff despite a previous recommendation to do so.

Earlier this week, the Otago Daily Times reported that the board had supplied helmets after two nurses suffered head injuries following attacks by patients.

However, it has since been decided that the helmets are not necessary.

"[This] was discussed at a clinical level around one particular patient and a decision was made that helmets were not required as the acute situation had resolved,” said mental health nursing director, Heather Casey.

"Helmets have therefore not been issued to mental health staff but if a situation arises where an acutely unwell patient does hit out at staff and does target the head then protective headwear could be ordered as part of [protective equipment] available," she continued.

In April, a nurse was concussed after being kicked and punched in the head and body while a second incident saw a nurse punched in the head by a patient.

In May, a staff member's arm was fractured after a patient barged them into a door.