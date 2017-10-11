Hot demand for these hard-to-find workers

- Agribusiness/farm accountants who have a lighter level of experience;

- Intermediate accountants to fill vacancies in accounting firms since staff here move into the commercial sector or go abroad;

- Senior accountants to use advisory and strong technical skills in partnering with a client in a proactive and innovative way;

- Forepersons, project managers and quantity surveyors, with seismic strengthening experience, to fill positions in large-scale commercial projects;

- Telesales specialists to use their specific skill sets and who are KPI-driven, self-motivated and resilient;

- Inbound sales consultants to retain customers and convert a sale over the phone;

- Structural engineers;

- Transport engineers and planners to upgrade and expand infrastructure;

- Geotechnical engineers to respond to the increase in roads, highways and new development projects;

- Project managers to use their NZ consultancy experience;

- Development managers to use their local subdivision and land development experience;

- Learning & development advisors to address changes in LMS software;

- Cloud engineers and architects so support employers’ migration to the cloud;

- Security professionals to be employed in-house;

- Agile project managers to manage digital transformations;

- Commercial solicitors/lawyers to use their experience and develop it further;

- Solicitors to respond to demand for those with four and six years PQE in immigration, commercial, building and construction;

- Customer analytics experts to install sophisticated data science and analytics solutions;

- Personal assistants to use their experience in professional service companies;

- Executive assistants to support multiple executives up to board level;

- Facilities managers to use body corporate exposure;

- Property managers to manage CAPEX spend and run new development projects;

- Business development Managers to use their large multinational or FMCG experience;

- Machine operators like excavators, diggers and drivers to work on land development and subdivision work; and

- Carpenters to work on residential and commercial building projects.