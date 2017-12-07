HomeNews

How should employers handle availability provisions and shift cancellations?

by |
Availability provisions were introduced as part of the Employment Standards package. How have courts been interpreting the new provisions and what should employers be doing to minimise the risk of inadvertent breaches?

HRD’s Employment Law Masterclass will zero in on availability provisions and shift cancellations and discuss questions such as when can an employer legally require an employee to be available for additional hours of work, what counts as a genuine reason for including an availability provision and what a reasonable period of notice is for cancelling a shift.

The Masterclass will also take a look at the implications of Fraser v McDonald’s Restaurants (New Zealand) Limited [2017] plus review the 67D of the Employment Relations Act 2000 (ERA).

Don’t miss any of our 2018 Masterclass events. Book now and take advantage of our Super Saver offer which ends next Friday 15th December.
  • Auckland, Wednesday 7 March
  • Christchurch, Tuesday 8 May
  • Wellington, Wednesday 9 May
MOST DISCUSSED
Performance reviews losing popularity

A new survey shows a third of Kiwi companies don’t think ann ... read more

The worst thing HR can do in a difficult conversation

They’re part and parcel of being in HR but getting it wrong ... read more

How to reduce the risk of ‘psychological injury’

We talk to three experts about initiatives to improve mental ... read more

YOUR COMMENT

HRD Forum is the place for positive industry interaction and welcomes your professional and informed opinion.

Name (required)
Comment (required)
By submitting, I agree to the Terms & Conditions

HRD TV

HRD TV

Employees with disabilities are frequently overlooked when i ... play

MOST READ

LATEST NEWS

Copyright © 2017 Key Media Pty Ltd