HR Awards finalists announced

The finalists for the 2017 New Zealand HR Awards have been announced this afternoon with a number of major names in the running.

Westpac, Vodafone and Wellington City Council are just some of the prominent organisations nominated for multiple awards.

“The quality of this year’s submissions has been extraordinary,” said Julia Stones, national president of the Human Resources Institute of New Zealand (HRINZ).

“Having spoken with other judges we’ve agreed that the quality of the submissions this year have been world class,” she added.

Official 2018 NZ HR Awards Finalists

Award

Finalists

HR Generalist of the Year in association with Strategic Pay

Kate Daly AHRINZ

Trent Sherman AHRINZ

HR Specialist of the Year

Leslie Taylor

Stephanie Love AHRINZ

Jamie Walker

Robyn White

Emerging HR Practitioner of the Year

Kirstin Te Wao

Te Rina Piho

Sarah Geraghty AHRINZ

Award for Health Safety and Wellbeing in association with Southern Cross Health Society

nib New Zealand

Beca Ltd

Spotless Integrated Facilities Services

Award for Talent Development and Management in association with Lee Hecht Harrison

Farmlands

Real Journeys

Waitemata District Health Board

New Zealand Automobile Association

Award for HR Technology in association with ELMO Talent Management Software

Comvita Ltd

Lifewise, APT, MMN

Westpac New Zealand

Award for Corporate Social Responsibility

Downer New Zealand Ltd

Award for Organisational Change and Development in association with Human Synergistics

Lion

McDonald’s Restaurants (NZ) Ltd.

Wellington City Council

HR Business Contribution Award for Small Enterprises/Not-for-Profit

Lifewise, APT, MMN

Award for Learning and Development Capability in the Public Sector in association with The Skills Organisation

Springboard Trust

Transpower New Zealand

Award for Recruitment Excellence in association with CEB is now Gartner

Department of Corrections

Award for Diversity and Inclusion

Vodafone New Zealand

Westpac New Zealand

Award for Outstanding Workplace

Lion

Award for Workforce Engagement Programme of the Year

Accident Compensation Corporation

Mercury

Pinnacle Midlands Health Network

Westpac New Zealand

Christian Dahmen Memorial Award for HR Innovation in association with On-Brand Partners

Vodafone New Zealand

Wellington City Council

GHD Limited

The 19th Annual NZ HR Awards will be presented at SKYCITY Auckland Convention Centre on Thursday 22nd February.
 
