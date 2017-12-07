HR Awards finalists announced

The finalists for the 2017 New Zealand HR Awards have been announced this afternoon with a number of major names in the running.
Westpac, Vodafone and Wellington City Council are just some of the prominent organisations nominated for multiple awards.
“The quality of this year’s submissions has been extraordinary,” said Julia Stones, national president of the Human Resources Institute of New Zealand (HRINZ
).
“Having spoken with other judges we’ve agreed that the quality of the submissions this year have been world class,” she added.
Official 2018 NZ HR Awards Finalists
|
Award
|
Finalists
|
HR Generalist of the Year in association with Strategic Pay
|
Kate Daly AHRINZ
|
Trent Sherman AHRINZ
|
HR Specialist of the Year
|
Leslie Taylor
|
Stephanie Love AHRINZ
|
Jamie Walker
|
Robyn White
|
Emerging HR Practitioner of the Year
|
Kirstin Te Wao
|
Te Rina Piho
|
Sarah Geraghty AHRINZ
|
Award for Health Safety and Wellbeing in association with Southern Cross Health Society
|
nib New Zealand
|
Beca Ltd
|
Spotless Integrated Facilities Services
|
Award for Talent Development and Management in association with Lee Hecht Harrison
|
Farmlands
|
Real Journeys
|
Waitemata District Health Board
|
New Zealand Automobile Association
|
Award for HR Technology in association with ELMO Talent Management Software
|
Comvita Ltd
|
Lifewise, APT, MMN
|
Westpac New Zealand
|
Award for Corporate Social Responsibility
|
Downer New Zealand Ltd
|
Award for Organisational Change and Development in association with Human Synergistics
|
Lion
|
McDonald’s Restaurants (NZ) Ltd.
|
Wellington City Council
|
HR Business Contribution Award for Small Enterprises/Not-for-Profit
|
Lifewise, APT, MMN
|
Award for Learning and Development Capability in the Public Sector in association with The Skills Organisation
|
Springboard Trust
|
Transpower New Zealand
|
Award for Recruitment Excellence in association with CEB is now Gartner
|
Department of Corrections
|
Award for Diversity and Inclusion
|
Vodafone New Zealand
|
Westpac New Zealand
|
Award for Outstanding Workplace
|
Lion
|
Award for Workforce Engagement Programme of the Year
|
Accident Compensation Corporation
|
Mercury
|
Pinnacle Midlands Health Network
|
Westpac New Zealand
|
Christian Dahmen Memorial Award for HR Innovation in association with On-Brand Partners
|
Vodafone New Zealand
|
Wellington City Council
|
GHD Limited
The 19th Annual NZ HR Awards will be presented at SKYCITY Auckland Convention Centre on Thursday 22nd February.