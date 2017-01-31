HomeNews

HR missing an ‘out-of-office’ opportunity

by |
HR professionals may be missing an opportunity when setting up their out-of-office email – that’s the claim from one career coach who says it should be used as more than just a standard alert.

“Successful people see out of office emails as an opportunity to not just be courteous, but to add value and continue to make an impact, even when they are not around,” writes Avery Blank, in Forbes.

Blank, who is both a lawyer and leadership advisor, says there are five ways professionals can leverage their out-of-office email to not only keep people informed but also have more impact.

Highlight a special activity

Will you be speaking at another conference soon? Do you have plans to take on a new project? Blank says out-of-office emails are the perfect channel to let contacts know about future ventures and special activities.

“Give people a good excuse to circle back when you return to engage you in a meaningful way about what’s on tap,” she says.

Provide a link to an article

Keep the sender engaged by including a link to an article relevant to your work or brand, suggests Blank – “to keep things fresh, be sure to share a different link the next time you are out of the office,” she says.

Include pictures of your travels

Regardless of whether you’re travelling for work or pleasure, adding a photo to your away email will keep things fresh and engaging, says Blank.

“Think about a scene that makes others see you being productive or continuing to learn,” she suggests. “Record and share instances and experiences where you are engaged in things that add value to you as a professional.”

Highlight recent accomplishments

If you’re going to be away for a while, use the opportunity to recount a recent accomplishment that you are particularly proud of, says Blank.

“Sharing one of your successes helps others to better understand what you are working on, and, thus, understand what you are capable of and where you can add value,” she explains.

Use it while you’re working

“You do not have to be on vacation to enable your out of office email,” says Blank. “If you are speaking at a conference or engaging in an offsite team-building exercise, include this in your message.”

Recent stories:

Competition vs collaboration – what do millennials really want?

HR’s role in cyber security

Why your critical feedback may be failing
 
MOST DISCUSSED
Performance reviews losing popularity

A new survey shows a third of Kiwi companies don’t think ann ... read more

The worst thing HR can do in a difficult conversation

They’re part and parcel of being in HR but getting it wrong ... read more

How to reduce the risk of ‘psychological injury’

We talk to three experts about initiatives to improve mental ... read more

YOUR COMMENT

HRM Online forum is the place for positive industry interaction and welcomes your professional and informed opinion.

Name (required)
Comment (required)
By submitting, I agree to the Terms & Conditions

HRM ONLINE TV

HRM ONLINE TV

A leading expert in the area of diversity and inclusion says ... play

MOST READ

LATEST NEWS

Copyright © 2017 Key Media Pty Ltd