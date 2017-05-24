HRM Online reveals HRD rebrand

HRM Online is pleased to reveal its new HRD branding today as it moves towards international alignment with a number of websites, print publications and industry events.

“Under the new name, the website and e-newsletter will continue to serve as a key information resource here in New Zealand, covering the latest news and content focused on helping HR professionals in their day-to-day work,” said Iain Hopkins, managing editor of HRD.

From today, the HRD brand will reach audiences in New Zealand, Australia and Asia with a combined monthly readership of over 220,000 industry figures.

HRD is also associated with multiple HR events across APAC, including the Australian HR Awards, the National HR Summit series, the HRD Leaders Forum, and the Employment Law Masterclass series – attended by over 5,000 HR professionals each year.

“On behalf of the team, thank you to all our readers and advertisers for your ongoing support over the years as the HRD brand has expanded and we look forward to continuing to provide you with high-quality content that helps you in your evolving roles,” said Hopkins.

