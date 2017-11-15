HomeNews

Improve your employment law knowledge in 2018

The Masterclass brought to you by HRD has been designed for HR leaders by lawyers from some of New Zealand’s top law firms. Topics covered include workplace bullying investigations, mental health and the workplace, pay equity and the law.  

The one-day conference will also provide delegates with updates on the Holidays Act and health and safety at work.

The full schedule is available online.

Super Saver discounts apply on registrations completed before Friday 15 December; for bigger savings take advantage of the Team Pass offer and bring four of your team for the price of three – register online now.
Don’t miss any of our Masterclass events:
  • Auckland, Wednesday 7 March
  • Christchurch, Tuesday 8 May
  • Wellington, Wednesday 9 May
