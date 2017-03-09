International Women’s Day a worldwide success

International Women’s Day was a worldwide success yesterday after workplaces all over the globe celebrated with many using the day to promote fair pay and equal opportunities.

Vodafone was among the major firms making headlines on Wednesday as it announced a global recruitment program designed to support women returning to the workforce after a career break.

Set to run across 26 countries with a target of attracting 1,000 recruits within three years, the Vodafone ReConnect program was deemed one of the largest of its kind in the world.

“We are a company passionate about creating an inclusive environment that values all differences, and that’s by design rather than by chance,” said the firm’s New Zealand HRD, Anthony Welton.

In New Zealand, the Domestic Violence Victims Protection Bill passed its first reading with all parties showing their support for the legislation which would give victims 10 days’ paid leave from their employer.

A number of Australian organisations also put initiatives in place including public broadcaster ABC which operated with a full-female line up for the day in an effort to “showcase the extraordinary breadth of female broadcasting and creative talent.”

Further afield, Iceland became the first country in the world to make firms prove equal pay and the Nordic nation pledged to eradicate the gender pay gap by 2022.

The country's government announced a new law that will require every company with 25 or more staff to gain a certificate demonstrating pay equality, proving all employees of the same standing a paid the same – regardless of gender, ethnicity, sexuality or nationality.

Over in North America, major airline Air Canada operated three flights in its global network with all-female pilots and flight attendants. Two of those were also supported by female ground crews providing customer boarding, aircraft servicing, loading and dispatch.

In China, financial giant Citibank celebrated with four days of activities including sessions on mental and physical wellness, personal and professional relationships, and a forum on women in the workplace featuring former minister Jaclyn Tsai and three of the firm’s top female executives.

How did your organisation celebrate International Women's Day?

