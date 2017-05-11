HomeNews

Leading L&D event gets underway in Auckland

by |

A leading industry event is currently underway at Auckland’s Mercure Hotel where L&D professionals from some of New Zealand’s most eminent firms will be offering advice to attendees.

Helen Hunt – organisational capability manager for Air New Zealand – held the first session of the day which focussed on developing reluctant learners.

Hunt, who has been with the airline since 2013, was instrumental in designing a new middle management development program – Mahi Rangatira – which is tailored to each participant.

“When I think about developing reluctant learners, it’s not about labelling people as such but more about looking at them as a whole person,” said Hunt.

“It’s about understanding that what engages us is unique to each of us and we probably all feel reluctant to learn at some point – for a number of different reasons.”

Greer Williams, national L&D manager at KiwiRail, held the second session and provided a case study into leadership development at the transport firm.

Williams’ presentation will be followed by an informative panel on securing management buy-in for L&D programs, featuring senior figures from Tower Insurance, Vodafone NZ, Spectrum Care Trust and Farmers Trading Company.

Later this afternoon, Tony Roddan – rural fire training manager with the New Zealand Fire Service – will discuss how L&D professionals can achieve big results with a small budget.

The event also features a workshop on surviving LMS implementation, a session on managing business expectations, and an interactive discussion on calculating ROI.




Helen Hunt takes inspiration from Winston Churchill, who once said; 'Personally, I am always ready to learn although do not always like to be taught.'

Recent stories:

Top firms under pressure to reveal CEO pay

$40K fine for Auckland employer

Does HR have a right to know when staff face criminal charges?

MOST DISCUSSED
Performance reviews losing popularity

A new survey shows a third of Kiwi companies don’t think ann ... read more

The worst thing HR can do in a difficult conversation

They’re part and parcel of being in HR but getting it wrong ... read more

How to reduce the risk of ‘psychological injury’

We talk to three experts about initiatives to improve mental ... read more

YOUR COMMENT

HRM Online forum is the place for positive industry interaction and welcomes your professional and informed opinion.

Name (required)
Comment (required)
By submitting, I agree to the Terms & Conditions

HRM ONLINE TV

HRM ONLINE TV

The Living Wage Movement has gained traction globally in rec ... play

MOST READ

LATEST NEWS

Copyright © 2017 Key Media Pty Ltd