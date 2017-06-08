Major firm explains annual closure

Few employers would be quick to welcome a company-wide closure but one major firm – with more than 170 locations across Australia and New Zealand – has made it an annual occurrence.Equipment rental company Kennards Hire shuts up shop once a year for Family Day – an event which sees staff and their loved ones invited to celebratory events.Sally Craig, general manager of people and culture, says the first Kennards Hire Family Day was first held as part of the company’s 60th anniversary celebrations, back in 2008.“There was such positive feedback from this event that we then held another a year or two later,” she tells HRD. “It has now become an annual tradition.”Up until this year, celebrations had been held on ANZAC Day but employees often had other commitments on the public holiday so the company switched the day to a standard Sunday in May.“Anecdotally, it appears to have been an outstanding success with record numbers of employees attending,” says Craig, who revealed 21 events had been held simultaneously across New Zealand and Australia with the most popular attracting over 700 attendees.While the celebrations and time away from work are clearly appreciated by employees, Craig says the day also shows staff that the company really means what is says.“One of our company values is ‘One Family’ which is all about caring for our mates, treating each other likely family, and having each other’s back to make sure we’re all heading some safely at the end of the day,” she explains.“Family Day provides an opportunity for us to demonstrate the importance we place on family, by providing our people with an opportunity to spend time with their own family and the broader Kennards family, connecting families with families outside of the work environment.”Craig also dismissed any fear of lost revenue or business disruption that may come as a result of shutting up shop for the day.“We firmly believe that our employees are our greatest strength. The tenure of our workforce is a tribute to this with over 20 per cent of our workforce having been with us for more than ten years,” she tells HRD.“This type of activity may not work for all companies, but by investing in your people and showing them how they are valued, the overall business results speak for themselves – happier and engaged employees, better customer experiences, and greater financial outcomes.”