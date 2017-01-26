New appointment for ERA

The Employment Relations Authority has gained its latest member this week with Auckland barrister Jennie-Maree Trotman named as the new recruit.Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Woodhouse confirmed the appointment yesterday afternoon and said Trotman would be joining the Auckland office for a term of three years.“The breadth of Ms Trotman’s work and particular strength in commercial law will be a real asset to the authority,” said Woodhouse.“I have no doubt that her skills will complement those of the current members and I wish her all the best in her new role,” he added.Trotman studied of the University of Auckland, graduating in 1999 with a Bachelor of Laws and a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Japanese. She has been a barrister sole since 2005 and in legal practice for almost 18 years.