New appointment for ERA

The Employment Relations Authority has gained its latest member this week with Auckland barrister Jennie-Maree Trotman named as the new recruit.

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Woodhouse confirmed the appointment yesterday afternoon and said Trotman would be joining the Auckland office for a term of three years.

“The breadth of Ms Trotman’s work and particular strength in commercial law will be a real asset to the authority,” said Woodhouse.

“I have no doubt that her skills will complement those of the current members and I wish her all the best in her new role,” he added.

Trotman studied of the University of Auckland, graduating in 1999 with a Bachelor of Laws and a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Japanese. She has been a barrister sole since 2005 and in legal practice for almost 18 years.

