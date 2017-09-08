New institute opens to help HR professionals boost productivity

Artificial intelligence and the increasingly digitally-driven workforce have created challenges that are changing the role and required skill set of HR practitioners, according to the chief development officer of the OrgDev Institute, John Belchamber.
“In this rapidly changing environment, HR professionals need to have high-quality resources available spanning employee engagement, skills training, wellness programs and psychological assessment of the workforce,” said Belchamber.
Consequently, a new institute has been launched this month to help HR professionals with the new breed of employees and emerging technology challenges by some of the world’s leaders in HR, training and employee behaviour.
The OrgDev Institute (ODi) was founded by 10 industry leaders from Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the United States to provide industry practitioners from across the globe with best of breed tools and solutions to create happier and more productive people in the rapidly changing workforce.
”ODi offers its members to-the-minute, evidence-based resources to enhance their capacity to adapt and deliver the type of relevant and impactful organisational development material required now and into the future, said Belchamber.
“Membership in ODi is a powerful resource for any HR professional and will support them in ensuring their role is recognised as critical to their organisations’ success.”
Moreover, ODi provides members with the latest industry insights and discounts to tools covering:
- Organisational Resilience and Positive Psych
- Psychometric Profiling
- Measurement and Habit Creation
- Engagement Surveys and Insights
- Lean Continuous Improvement
- Training and Microlearning
“Worldwide, companies invest around $130 billion on training and development, yet often fail to deliver the learning experience that is yearned for by today’s workforce or necessary for the workplace of the future,” said Belchamber.
“In the midst of what is often referred to as the Fourth Industrial Revolution, it is more crucial than ever to have happy, healthy and productive people to ensure an effective and talented team that keep together during this new era.
Belchamber added that sourcing effective avenues that improve employee retention over extended periods of time can reduce recruiting, induction training and operational costs.
“Research by global management consulting firm Hay Group suggests average employee voluntary turnover rates are predicted to rise to 23.4% by 2018. This places considerable costs on business in replacing staff and productivity losses,” said Belchamber.
The OrgDev Institute members enjoy a vast range of resources, training throughout the year and benefits that will make a lasting contribution to their own development and the organisations they work for.
The OrgDev Institute is represented in Australia, New Zealand, The United States, United Kingdom, Singapore, the Philippines and Malaysia.
Internal HR or People Development practitioners need to be in an organisation with at least 200 FTEs an either have a degree or a minimum of five-years-experience and at least one industry qualification.
HR, human capital and OD consultants need to have a registered business or work for a professional services firm offering advisory services and have a degree in HR or a related field, or have a minimum of five-years-experience and at least one industry qualification.
For more details on the OrgDev Institute or make inquiries about membership, visit www.orgdevinstitute.co
. Membership is open to Internal HR teams, people and culture managers, OD consultants and HR Business Partners that meet specific criteria.