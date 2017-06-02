New survey explores HR priorities in Asia-Pacific

The third-annual Asia-Pacific HR Report opened this week to uncover the biggest challenges facing HR practitioners, teams and the industry as a whole.

The report will find out how much time senior managers are spending on HR, the greatest barriers to achieving excellent results and the most important traits of a successful HR leader.

HRD is encouraging its readers to complete the survey and have their say in the biggest and most significant annual industry report of its kind.

As an incentive to get involved, all respondents will be entered into a prize draw to win a bottle of Dom Pérignon champagne.

The Asia-Pacific HR Report survey is open until Friday 30 June and the results will be published later in the year in HRD magazine and sister websites in Australia, New Zealand and Asia.