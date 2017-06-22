New survey to reveal HR priorities for next 12 months

A comprehensive new survey is set to reveal the top HR priorities over the next 12 months and all industry professionals are being invited to have their say.

The Asia-Pacific HR report is conducted in an effort to identify areas of high interest and predict the most pressing challenges for the year ahead.

Last year’s APAC HR Report revealed that change management initiatives and developing personal leadership skills were a top priority – will the same be said for 2017?

All HRD readers are invited to participate in the industry survey and those who do will go into a prize draw to win a bottle of Dom Perignon.

The online survey will remain open until Friday 30 June – the results will then by published on HRD New Zealand and sister publications across Asia and Australia.