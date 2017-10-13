Otago University to cut 160 jobs

One hundred sixty full-time support staff positions will be slashed at Otago University, mirroring a trend among tertiary institutions in Australia and New Zealand.The cuts will save nearly $15 million annually, which will be used for core academic and research endeavours, said Vice-Chancellor Professor Harlene Hayne.It had been 20 years since administrative services were reviewed, she said. Consultations began in 2015, with the university receiving suggestions on proposed changes from 611 groups and individuals, reported Radio NZ.The initial plan was to cut 182 positions from the 2,300 full-time general staff population."We took a little more time than initially envisaged as we consulted widely and were very considered in our deliberation and decisions," Hayne said.Feedback from staff has strengthened the business model, she added."There is wide recognition that we need to change the way we do business in several areas and we need to focus our collective efforts to get this right."