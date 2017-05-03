Pay equity settlement officially signed

New Zealand’s historic pay equity settlement was officially signed yesterday in what health minister Jonathon Coleman called an “essential step” towards implementing the new wage structure.

“The signing of this agreement means that on 1 July, this dedicated and predominantly female workforce will receive a pay rise of around 15 and 50 per cent,” Coleman said on Tuesday.

“For a full-time worker, this means they will be taking home at least an extra $100 a week, or more than $5,000 a year,” he added.

Coleman was joined by representatives from the Ministry of Health, ACC, DHBs and unions – along with care worker Kristine Bartlett – to sign the agreement in Parliament.

“Implementation of the settlement is complex as there’s approximately 1,000 providers and 4,000 contracts that will need to be amended,” said Coleman.

“To ensure workers receive their new wages from 1 July, unions are holding ratification meetings around the country and the Ministry of Health is holding regional meetings to help funders and providers better understand their obligations,” he continued.